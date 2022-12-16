NASA has revealed when ‘Santa’s sleigh’ will be visible in the UK this Christmas.

‘Santa’s sleigh’ is in fact the International Space Station (ISS) and is often spotted by families searching for Santa on Christmas Eve.

It will be visible on Christmas Eve for early risers if the kids like to get up early, it will also be visible in the days leading up to the festive weekend.

How to spot ‘Santa’s sleigh’ this Christmas, according to NASA

The ‘sleigh’ will be visible to the naked eye if you know where to look, according to NASA.

NASA said: “It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up".

Adding: "Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!”

NASA explains how you can tell it is the space stations rather than a plane because it will not change direction and will not have flashing lights.

When you can spot ‘Santa’s sleigh’ this Christmas, according to NASA

Children will be able to spot Santa 'practising' for Christmas Eve over the next week:

Saturday, December 17, 2022 7.13am, when it will be visible for four minutes above East by South East;

Monday, December 19, 2022 7.12am, when it will be visible for six minutes above the East;

Tuesday, December 20, 2022: 6.24am, when it will be visible for four minutes above the East;

Wednesday, December 21, 2022: 5.36am, when it will be visible for five minutes above East by South East, and at 7.11am, when it will be visible for five minutes above East by South East;

Thursday, December 22, 2022: 6.23am, when it will be visible for two minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East.

This year the ISS will pass over the UK on Christmas Eve too, but you will have to be up early. Kids will be able to spot Santa at the following times:

Saturday, December 24 at 4.50am, when he will be visible for one minute moving above the East;

when he will be visible for one minute moving above the East; Saturday, December 24 at 6.23am, when he will be visible for five minutes moving above the East.

To help you spot the Space Station – or Santa’s sleigh -you can download the ISS tracking app on the App Store of Google Play Store.

You can also visit NASA’s website.