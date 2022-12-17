Newport

THERE is something rather magical about a show set on ice and the audience - including a great many children waving bright light wands - were all keen to witness a bit of that magic.

This was a dazzling production of Peter Pan on Ice with choreography and theatrical staging from the award-winning Tony Mercer and an exhilarating performance from 23 world, European and national championship-level skaters.

We were treated to J M Barrie’s well-loved story of Peter Pan - completed with flying, fire and some spectacular skating.

The show is staged by the Imperial Ice Stars. It is the first of their shows to feature original songs and narration and the music is performed by the 56-piece Manchester Symphony Orchestra and was recorded over the course of eight four-hour sessions.

We start off with JM Barrie telling us what is about to happen before being transported to the Darling children's bedroom where we meet Wendy and her playful brothers.

Tinkerbell's entrance was enchanting and caused the first gasp of the evening as she fluttered down to the stage in a wonderful cape covered in lights.

Then we are whisked to Neverland with Peter Pan - and the fun really starts to happen.

We meet the Lost Boys and Captain Hook and his pirates - not to forget the crocodile, who got the whole audience clapping along to his special tune.

This would make the perfect Christmas treat for families looking for a different type of festive show.

It is on until January 1, 2023 and tickets are £18 per person.

* You could make it even more special by enjoying a Neverland Afternoon Tea, complete with “Smee’s Scrumptious Savouries” and “Wendy Darling’s Delicious Sweet Treats”, served in the tearoom at the ICC Wales with woodland views. It is £30 per adult and £18 per child.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.iccwales.com/whats-on/peter-pan-on-ice