A DRUG dealer is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to cocaine, cannabis and Valium trafficking offences.

Phillip Chilcott, 35, from Blackwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A, B and C drugs.

The offences took place between New Year’s Eve 2021 and April 26, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant, of Penallta Way, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, is due to be sentenced on January 3, 2023.

He was remanded in custody.

Chilcott was jailed for two years last month for domestic abuse offences committed against a former partner.