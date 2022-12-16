A DRUG dealer is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to cocaine, cannabis and Valium trafficking offences.
Phillip Chilcott, 35, from Blackwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A, B and C drugs.
The offences took place between New Year’s Eve 2021 and April 26, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
The defendant, of Penallta Way, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, is due to be sentenced on January 3, 2023.
He was remanded in custody.
Chilcott was jailed for two years last month for domestic abuse offences committed against a former partner.
