IT'S been so cold that Penarth Marina froze over.
Incredible photos show the picturesque marina with a thin sheet of ice on the surface of the water.
Daniel Savage took the photo on the morning of Thursday, December 15.
On the same morning Gavin Brown took an incredible shot of Cardiff Bay Marina frozen over.
These rare conditions come as temperatures have plummeted in recent days. The mercury at the time of Daniel's photo registered at minus 1.5 degrees.
He took the shot at 10.30am from Penarth marina's Sir John Batchlor Way and said he had never seen the marina in that state.
David said, “Never have I seen it like that. It was amazing to see.”
He went on to tell our sister site the Penarth Times the conditions went quite a way up the river Ely, which feeds into the marina.
“As you got close to the barrage and more open water, the icy conditions stopped,” added David.
The weather conditions are set for a turn at the weekend with warm air coming up from the south.
The Met Office say temperatures could get as 'high' as 12 degrees by Sunday, but there is still warnings for ice in the area so be careful.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here