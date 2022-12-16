IT'S been so cold that Penarth Marina froze over.

Incredible photos show the picturesque marina with a thin sheet of ice on the surface of the water.

Daniel Savage took the photo on the morning of Thursday, December 15.

On the same morning Gavin Brown took an incredible shot of Cardiff Bay Marina frozen over.

These rare conditions come as temperatures have plummeted in recent days. The mercury at the time of Daniel's photo registered at minus 1.5 degrees.

He took the shot at 10.30am from Penarth marina's Sir John Batchlor Way and said he had never seen the marina in that state.

David said, “Never have I seen it like that. It was amazing to see.”

Boats had to break the ice to leave the marina (Image: Daniel Savage)

The popular Deck restaurant, based in the marina, posted a freezing cold photo of the marina on that day (Image: The Deck restaurant Penarth (Facebook))

He went on to tell our sister site the Penarth Times the conditions went quite a way up the river Ely, which feeds into the marina.

“As you got close to the barrage and more open water, the icy conditions stopped,” added David.

An incredible shot of Cardiff Bay marina frozen over in the recent cold snap we have been having (Image: Gavin Brown)

The weather conditions are set for a turn at the weekend with warm air coming up from the south.

The Met Office say temperatures could get as 'high' as 12 degrees by Sunday, but there is still warnings for ice in the area so be careful.