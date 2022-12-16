A MAN described as a thief who exploited people's trust was sent to prison for a string of trading standards offences.

Ian Cottle, of Barry, misled customers into giving him money for materials he did not purchase, and started work without permission.

Shared Regulatory Services (SRS), which uphold trading standards for the Vale, Bridgend and Cardiff Local Authority areas, brought a case against Cottle to Cardiff Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice.

The court heard how in July last year, Cottle attended a home in Rhoose and quoted a figure of £1,100 for rendering a rear garden wall.

Cottle advised the residents that if they paid half of that sum immediately to cover materials, he would complete the work the following weekend.

However, Cottle did not carry out the work, and failed to return the deposit and supplied no materials.

The only paperwork provided was a hand-written receipt, and at one point he also falsely claimed that he had repaid the money.

Recorder Andrew Hammond sentenced Cottle to 12 months in prison for the theft offence and six months for fraud, with both terms to run concurrently.

He said that, while Cottle might be described as a rogue trader, he was in fact a criminal and thief who exploited the trust of reasonable people and his offences had caused stress and anxiety.

Cottle’s previous 2017 convictions were also an aggravating factor - Cottle received a 22-month custodial sentence in October that year - compounded by the fact he had been repeatedly given advice, which he ignored, and had lied about repaying the money.

Cottle supplied handwritten receipts and lied about returning money (Image: Shared Regulatory Services)

Cllr Ruba Sivagnanam, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for community engagement, equalities and regulatory services, said now that Cottle had been sentenced he would not cause anyone any more ‘misery’.

“Ian Cottle has a history of failing to complete building work satisfactorily,” said Cllr Sivagnanam.

"Thanks to some diligent work by SRS officers, he is now behind bars and unable to subject more people to the misery experienced by his victims.

“This case should send a message to others who fail to comply with trading standards that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

As well as his prison sentence, Cottle was disqualified from operating as a company director for five years.

He was also told to pay the required statutory surcharge, while a Compensation Order of £550 was made to the victims.