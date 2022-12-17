STORMY is a grey Mini Lop rabbit who is currently looking for a new home.

He was born in September 2021 and is being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Stormy came into us in September 2022. He does not mind being handled but he will benefit from more socialisation, within a home.

"He is a very friendly, inquisitive rabbit.

"Stormy would benefit from a lot of enrichment and a large outdoor run."

They said he could potentially be paired up with a female but could not be rehomed with a male rabbit.

There is no age range for any children in a potential new home for Stormy.

The spokesman said he would require access to grass/outdoors within the spring/summer months.

For more details go to allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/