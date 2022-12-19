A MAN who threatened to kill his partner if she didn’t read the Bible to him has been jailed.

Stephen Voyce was sentenced to four years in prison for charges which included committing coercive behaviour, assault causing actual bodily harm and strangulation on a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

On sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Friday, December 16, Judge Richard Williams described Voyce’s behaviour as ‘parasitic’, ‘deviant’ and ‘violent’.

The court heard how Voyce, 68, met his victim at church. She was described by Judge Williams as extremely vulnerable, having suffering a stroke which left her with mobility and communication issues. However this didn’t stop Voyce from making her buy him alcohol - dwindling her savings - touching her inappropriately, and calling her names including ‘slut’ and ‘stupid’.

In mitigation, defence attorney Andrew Kendall explained that his client had suffered issues with alcohol for almost 40 years. He said Voyce’s problems began when his father died in his 20s. These issues culminated in Voyce ending up homeless for two years.

Incredibly, it was mentioned Voyce had taken up religious studies in the hope of becoming a pastor in the future.

However none of these points were looked on lightly by Judge Williams, who said on sentencing: “You are not remorseful and you display thinking and behaviour typical of domestic abuse perpetrators.

“You drew crosses on her. You made her read the Bible to you, and when she didn’t, you threatened to kill her.

“You are a high risk to your victim and others you may have formed a relationship with.

“Your parasitic, deviant, violent behaviour posed significant risk (and) you are to be regarded as dangerous.”

Voyce, of Ombersley Road, Newport, had previously pleaded guilty to coercive behaviour, intentional touching, two charges of intentional strangulation, a charge of criminal damage, and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, all of which were committed between January 2022 and July 2022.

Voyce was sentenced under a sexual assault charge getting four years in prison, for which he will serve two thirds, and he will be four years on licence once released.

For the coercive behavior, assault, and strangulation charges Voyce was given 20 months each, to run concurrently. There was no separate penalty for the criminal damage.

Voyce will also be listed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life and have a restraining order placed on him, the details of which will be decided on January 27.