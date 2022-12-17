A FATHER and son will go on trial after they pleaded not guilty to fraud, aggressive commercial practices and unfair commercial practices relating to building work.

Ronald Connors, 47, and Jeremiah Connors, 23, from Newport, denied multiple counts during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ronald Connors also pleaded not guilty to acquiring criminal property of £266,839.84 and being in breach of criminal behaviour order.

The defendants, both of Rembrandt Way, St Julians, are set to go on trial on January 8, 2024.

Both were granted bail by Judge Shomon Khan.