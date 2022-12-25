WHILE many of us spend Christmas with our loved ones, there are some in Gwent and around the UK who aren't so lucky.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds across the UK, according to charity Missing People.

The charity currently lists 35 people as reported missing in Wales.

These are the faces of the three men from Gwent who are listed as missing, as well as details about how you can report any information that could lead to them being found.

Ratwan Abdalah

Ratwan Abdalah was last seen in Newport in April. (Image: Missing People)

Ratwan Abdalah disappeared from Newport on April 17, 2022.

Mr Abdalah was aged 18 when he disappeared.

Anyone with any information that could help find him can get in touch with Missing People via missingpeople.org.uk/ or on 116 000, using the reference 22-001854.

Glyn Griffiths

Glyn Griffiths, from Caerphilly, was last seen in June 2021. (Image: Gwent Police).

Glyn Griffiths, from Caerphilly, was last seen on the evening of June 20, 2021.

That afternoon, between midday and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly, but has not been seen since.

Mr Griffiths – aged 60 when he was reported missing – is described as being 5ft 9in, of slim build with grey hair.

In a further appeal, Gwent Police have asked to public for information about Mr Griffiths’ car which he had been driving.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen this black Suzuki Grand Vitara license plate X404JRX to get in contact with us.

"If you have seen Glyn or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100221975.

"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter."

You can also report any information to Missing People using the reference 21-002492.

Jaymie James

Jaymie James hasn't been seen since October 13, 2017. (Image: Gwent Police).

Jaymie James, from Pontypool, was last seen on October 13, 2017, in Tan Y Coed.

Gwent Police renewed their appeal for information in January 2019, after reported sightings in the Swansea area and the Poppleton area of North Yorkshire.

Mr James – who went missing aged 49 – has a condition for which he needs medication, and police have warned that he could pose a risk to himself or others as he has no access to it.

A police spokesman added that members of the public are advised not to approach Mr James, but to report any information immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log number 376 15/10/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can contact Missing People using the reference 17-005726.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any of the three men should contact Gwent Police using 101, or can contact Missing People by calling or texting 116000 for free and confidentially any time from 9am and 11pm.

You can also report information via missingpeople.org.uk/talk-to-us.

Missing People also provides free, confidential support to anyone affected by missing persons.

You can view the missing persons database, or find out more about the charity at missingpeople.org.uk.