A NEW pizzeria which started off as a joke over a glass of wine is proving a big hit with people in Caerleon.

Farina Pizzeria and Pantry opened on Station Road earlier this week, and sells freshly made Italian-style pizzas - with six choices of topping available.

The store opened after friends David Edwards and Leejay Barnes joked about opening their own business after a pizza and wine evening in Mr Barnes' garden during the summer.

Now that joke has become a reality as three months later, the two business men opened their own store in Caerleon.

Mr Edwards said: “Me and my business partner both work full-time and one evening during the summer we had a pizza evening in Leejay's garden with his pizza oven and a glass of wine.

Farina Pizza (Image: Farina Pizza)

Daniel Edwards (L) with business partner Leejay Barnes (R). Picture: Farina Pizzeria and pantry.

“We jokingly said to each other 'let's start our own business'. Now, three months later, our doors are open.

“We did all the renovations needed over the last eight weeks ourselves and gone through the training and now its our first week of trading which has been very busy.

“Our Facebook page has reached more than 11,000 people, and we have already had 600 full orders on there and that’s just in a couple of days.”

The new independent pizza shop currently has six choices on offer, The Magarita, the Diavola, The Wise Guy, The Hulk, The Dirty Pineapple and The Flavour Bomb.

At the moment it is collection only, with prices ranging from £12-£14 a pizza. The business is planning to start deliveries in the new year.

Farina Pizzeria and pantry (Image: Farina Pizzeria and Pantry)

The Margarita option at Farina Pizza. Picture: Farina Pizza and Pantry

Mr Edwards continued: “We were a bit sceptical at first, but in Caerleon there are not a lot of places to choose from there are three curry houses, a Chinese and two chippies.

“We thought a kebab house wouldn’t suit the local community, we thought a nice traditional pizza place would fit in well.

Farina Pizza (Image: Farina Pizza and Pantry)

The Dirty Pineapple Pizza. Picture: Farina Pizza

“At the moment we are just doing pizzas and garlic bread with the odd dip on the side, but in the new year we plan to open at lunchtime as there is a comprehensive school around the corner.

“We decided to open between 12 and two, so they have a fresh and healthier option with pizzas made with freshly-made ingredients.”