PLANS to demolish a church in Crosskeys to make way for a block of flats have been put on hold.

At Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning meeting on Wednesday, December 14, councillors raised concerns about the lack of parking provision in the planning application for the current site of St Catherine's Church.

It was submitted by Asbri Planning on behalf of Your Space Projects – a Cardiff-based developer that designs, builds and renovates properties.

The plans include the demolition of the church and build 17 affordable one-bedroom flats and a garden on the site.

No car parking spaces are proposed as part of the development, therefore residents would have to rely on off-street parking and the proposed bike stands.

The lack of car parking is justified in the design and access statement submitted as part of the plans. It states that the former church site is in a “sustainable location”, meaning it is close to public transport links, shops and other facilities.

Chair of the planning committee, Cllr Roy Saralis, said: “Members’ main issue with the application was the parking – highways also had great concerns.”

The church building, which is on Gladstone Street, closed in December 2017. It is not a listed building and therefore is not protected. Before its closure, the church was previously used as a community centre.

A petition against the development has 185 signatures and the application itself received 24 objections.

The application is expected to come back to the committee at its next meeting on January 11, where officers will have more information.