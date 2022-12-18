SOME parts of Gwent have already seen a bit of snowfall this winter, so we looked through our archive to find some pictures of other times it's snowed.

Here's what we found.

Hayley Jones from Pontypool, pictured in 2002.

Garnteg Primary School pupils (L0R) Anthony Powell, 11, Liam Roynon, 10, and Samantha Snelling, 10, making the most of the snow in Garndiffaith in November 2012.

Paul Greenhalgh, chairman of Goytre AFC, holds a snowball in Feburary 2009. The club's Saturday match against Briton Ferry had to be cancelled due to the snow covered pitch.

Great fun for this trio, from left, Ollie and Matthew South, and Harrison Reed, as the slide backwards down a slope at Greenfield, near Charles Street, Blaenavon, in February 2009.

Madison Griffiths, left, and her brother Corey from Penygarn, on their way to the Pontypool Park to enjoy the snow in February 2009.

Melanie Morgan gives her daughter Carlie a push in Greenfield, near Charles Street, Blaenavon, in February 2009.

Thomas Nicholls on the shoulders of his dad, Craig, in the centre of Pontypool in February 2009.

Darcy Scammel and Imogen Creese-Morris playing in the snow outside Busy Bees Nursery, Blaenavon, in 2011.

Mary White, 75, clearing snow from her front path at her home in Lower Glantorvaen Terrace, Blaenavon, in January 2010.

Out in a snow-covered Garndiffaith, on Ty Gwyn Road, delivering Christmas cards. Mum Leanne Brandon carrying daughter Abbie, with Caitlin, holding a Christmas card, walking alongside. Pictured in December 2009