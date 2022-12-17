SEEING as it's Christmas week we thought we'd look back at Santa in Gwent.

Here are just some of the pictures we found in our archive from 20 years ago, in 2002.

Nine-year-old Richard Jones - or is it Harry Potter? - helping out Santa at St David's Grotto at the Kingsway Shopping Centre. Also pictured at 17-month-old Alex Hopkins and Kayleigh Hopkins, 16.

Frosty the Snowman - AKA Jenny Archer - shares a float with Santa.

Jodie Jones, Shara Dillon, Mikella Dillon, Xenia Chambers, Emma Jones, Zac Blair and Clare Jones on the GAVO float in the Pill Christmas Carnival.

The Moorland Community Centre Christmas party in 2002: (L-R): Cllr Joan Jepps, ol' St Nick, Santa's helpers, Ceri Kehoe, Kelly Pitt and (seated, Chanelle Hughes, 16 months.

Grace Williams meets Santa at the Kingsway Centre.

Corrie Anne Hall from Bettws sneaks a look at Santa's naughty and nice list at Festive in Cwmbran.

Santa at Pill Millennium Centre Christmas Grotto with (L-R) Sheridan Roberts, Tyrell Selvwright and Nora Bredith.

Santa and his helper - also known as Ron Jones and Sandra Jones from Queens Hill Community Centre - getting ready to tour Newport in an open-topped bus.

Ron Jones dressed as Santa on a bus tour round Newport.