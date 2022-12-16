THERE are weather warnings in place for Saturday, December 17.

The Met Office has warned for ice in parts of Newport on Saturday, with that warning spreading to the whole city on Sunday.

It comes as warmer air is introduced from the south over the weekend which has the potential to cause snow chaos in England and Scotland in the coming days.

A yellow weather warning for ice is currently place from 9pm tonight until 10.30am tomorrow, covering much of Wales including the council areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county borough, and Torfaen; as well as parts of Monmouthshire.

Newport should escape the worst of the bad weather during that time, the Met Office forecasts.

There could be icy conditions tomorrow (Image: Met Office)

In the city itself, Saturday is looking overcast and cold according to the Met Office.

Despite temperatures potentially reaching the barmy heights of six degrees it’s going to feel colder, with air temperatures expected to feel more like zero to four degrees.

There is currently little chance of rain with just a ten per cent chance of precipitation at most.