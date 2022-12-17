THERE are just a few days left until Christmas and some of us - mentioning no names - are still yet to pick up some presents for our nearest and dearest.

We recently visited some of our favourite local stores within Newport and Cwmbran for inspiration on Christmas toy gift ideas – the wonderful staff members from each stores were happy to share their opinions on what to get this year

Nerd Nook - Cwmbran

This family-run independent store located within Cwmbran Shopping Centre is home to a multitude of all things nerdy – ranging from Exclusive Funko Pops and Star Wars Black Series Props to Limited Edition Loungefly Bags, Wallets and Accessories.

Cher’s Hot Pick: Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Mandalorian Darksaber.

Ryley’s Hot Pick: Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Silver Sequin Mini Backpack.

The Television and Movie Store - Cwmbran

Established in 2007, the television and movie store quickly grew beyond doctor who merchandise to cover all aspects of pop culture. From the casual fan, looking for a t-shirt or mug, to serious collectors investing in replicas and the most lifelike of toys, they aim to provide the cool and sought-after items you've been looking for.

Will’s Hot Pick: Mix and Match Funko Pops with selected T-shirts - £14.99 for one, £27.50 for two, or £40 for three.

Ryan’s Hot Pick: Pokémon TCG: GO Premium Collection - Radiant Eevee (1 Foil Promo Card, 1 Deluxe Pin & 8 Booster Packs).

Sin City Comics & Gaming - Newport

His name is Shane Richard Jordan. He started with a mission to bring the best comics and the coolest, geekiest merchandise to Newport and South Wales! Since launching in 2015 in the Market Village in Cwmbran, Sin City Comics has since evolved into what it is today. These past few years have been massive! Including a move into Friars Walk Newport and more recently, St Davids Shopping Centre in Cardiff.

Laura’s Hot Pick: Pokémon TCG: Holiday Calendar which includes 8 Foil Promo Cards, 6 Booster Packs and more!

City Treasures - Newport

City Treasures offers a wide range of amazing things to buy including model trains, cars and figurines, gold, and silver jewellery, plus a large collection of vintage glassware and ceramics, fine China and pottery. Fans of planes, trains and cars can shop for hours by searching through their impressive collection of scaled miniatures, that include numerous items from popular brand names such as Hornby, Bachmann, Matchbox, Dinky and Corgi to name but a few.

Claire’s Hot Pick: Hornby Caledonian Belle Starter Train Set 0-4-0 steam loco in blue with 4-wheel coach and open wagon.

The Entertainer - Newport

The Entertainer is the UK's largest independent toy retailer, which operates more than 170 stores. The company was founded by the husband and wife team Catherine and Gary Grant in 1981, when Gary purchased a local toy shop in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England. Gary said: "We think we are a unique retail business – like a signature that cannot be copied. Our mission is to be the Best-Loved Toyshop by helping families to create memories and by delivering outstanding service."

Leiane’s Hot Pick: Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper - The rolling camper is stylish, comfy, and transforms into a campsite playset.

Curtis’ Hot Picks: Marvel: Falcon and The Winter Soldier Monopoly and Hot Wheels City Roller Coaster Rally Playset with Car.

Anthony’s Hot Picks: Imaginext Disney Pixar Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship with Buzz Lightyear figure and Nerf Ultra Two Motorized Blaster with Fast-Back Reloading.