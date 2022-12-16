THREE men who were arrested in an armed raid at a Newport address this week have been released under investigation.

Armed officers raided a property on Chepstow Road at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

Three men were arrested – two 39-year-olds and a 32-year-old, all from the Newport area – on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officers seized Class B drugs found at the property.

A Gwent Police spokesperson confirmed on Friday that all three men had now been released under investigation.

Witnesses in the Beechwood area of Newport described hearing loud bangs as officers raided the address – between the junctions for Kenilworth Road and Warwick Road.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We carried out a warrant at an address in Chepstow Road, Newport, at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

“Two men, aged 39, and a man aged 32, from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

“A quantity class B drugs was seized by officers.

“The investigation is ongoing.”