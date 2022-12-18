MANY schools around Gwent have been staging their Christmas plays and children have been flocking to festive events over the last few weeks.

We've been looking at what youngsters were getting up to at Christmas 20 years ago and here's what we found.

Mitchel Troy playgroup putting on a traditional nativity play.

Overmonnow Primary School also put on a nativity.

A nativity scene with live animals and, it must be said, a rather fabulous-looking Mary, at Parva Farm Vinyard in Tintern. Emily McKenzie, 21 months, from Newport and eight-month-old Blossom the sheep are pictured having a look at baby Jesus.

Schoolchildren at dressed up in costumes from around the world at the Archbishop Rowan Williams School.

Year 2 pupils at Pembroke Primary School put on a nativity.

Youngsters in a Christmas Concert at the The Archbishop Rowan Williams School