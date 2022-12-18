MORE than three months after pupils at a Newport primary were told they couldn't go back to school as planned in September, they're still no clearer on when they'll be able to return.

Children at Millbrook Primary in Bettws were due to return to school as usual on Monday, September 5, for the start of the autumn term.

But just a few days beforehand they were told problems had been found with the building, and instead reception to year six pupils had to make do with the former Brynglas Adult Training Centre (ATC) – located two miles (a ten-minute drive) from the original school site.

At the time, the reason for the move was down to potential structural issues with the Millbrook building, identified in the summer term.

Just a few months earlier the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, had visited the school as part of her 75th birthday celebrations.

Three months on, and with the first school term about to end, Newport City Council has confirmed investigations into the building found "significant" structural damage.

A city council spokesperson said there was no immediate plans to return children to the school at the moment.

“Investigations of the school building have found that significantly more extensive structural repairs are required before it can be reoccupied,” said the spokesperson.

“Work to identify options for the site is now underway and a full report will be presented to the cabinet as soon as possible.

“The school can remain in Brynglas ATC for the rest of the academic year while the nursery will stay in accommodation in Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael until Easter, with options for the summer term still being explored.”

The situation is a far cry from the initial outlook that this would be a ‘short-term measure’, however Newport City councillor Jason Jordan, of the Bettws ward, who is also a governor at the school, told the Argus that despite some challenging times, the children have settled into their new surroundings.

Council officers are said to currently be trying to make alternative transport arrangements to and from Brynglas to better align with ‘the usual school day’.

A spokesperson went on to say the council were grateful to everyone for dealing with the upheaval in the best way they could.

“We would like to thank parents and carers for their patience, understanding and support as we seek to find a resolution to this situation as quickly as possible,” said Newport City Council.

