TWO pensioners from Torfaen were left waiting two-and-a-half hours in freezing temperatures for a Megabus transfer which never showed up.

Lynda Evans and her husband David, 69, from Croesyceiliog, had been in London to celebrate Mrs Evans’ 70th birthday.

When boarding their London to Newport bus on Thursday, December 8, they were told they would have to get off at the University of the West of England in Bristol and get a second bus from there to complete their journey.

“When we got there, the chap gave us our suitcases. That was at 11pm,” said Mrs Evans. “He said the transfer would be arriving at 11.35pm.

“There was nothing there – it was just on a road. There was a bench but it was inches thick with ice.

“There was no shelter. It was minus three degrees.

“No bus came. At 11.40pm my husband rang them and said it hadn’t arrived. We were told the bus would be an hour and 20 minutes.

“At about 12.45am, we rang again and they said it would be over two hours until it got there.

“My husband asked if they could ring us a taxi, but they said they couldn’t as the bus was coming.”

Mr Evans ended up calling a taxi at 1am, which arrived half an hour later to get them home – with the couple having to fork out an extra £85.

“We were just two pensioners dumped in the freezing cold,” said Mrs Evans. “I think it was absolutely appalling.

“I’ve ended up with a chest infection from the cold. I was fine before I went.

“To think they would dump is in a place like that where there’s no shelter or a toilet.

“They could do that to someone else in the future – an older person or a young girl on her own – who might not get home.

“We had gone to watch a show in London for my birthday. Obviously this ruined my birthday. We had left at 8pm and didn’t get in until after 3am.”

A spokesperson for Megabus said: “We are very sorry to hear of the experience these customers had as that is not the level of service we pride ourselves on.

“We have investigated this incident fully and have been in contact with the customer to refund their connected journey ticket.

“Their taxi fare will also be refunded in due course.”