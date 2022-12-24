THE manager of a newly-opened coffee shop in Newport city centre has spoken of the warm welcome they have received since opening their doors.

Arcadia Coffee House opened in Newport Arcade on Friday, November 25.

Manager Maria Castaldo said: “It’s going really well. We are in a good spot here near the Market, which is fantastic.

"Because of the arcade the owners wanted the name to attract people to the arcade.

“We have got some games and throws so customers can come in and chill out and enjoy the warm environment and feel like they are at home.”

The business was also recently awarded with a five-star food hygiene rating, and is a firm believer in supporting and shopping with local businesses.

Ms Castaldo added: “We buy local, all our cakes are supplied through local companies as we want to support local businesses as much as we can.

“We also have our furniture which is from a local business, and we have had a great first three weeks and have had some lovely and quirky customers come in."

Recently the business took part in a plant swap with the nearby Nettle & Bark.

Ms Castaldo continued: "Here it's a personal touch which you don't get with chains.

"With chains it's about numbers, we just want people to come in and drink lovely coffee.

"Its about quality over quantity and we want people to enjoy themselves."