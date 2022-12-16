TRANSPORT for Wales has agreed a pay deal with rail unions worth 4.5 per cent.

The agreement is for nine months from last July.

The not-for-profit organisation, which is wholly owned by the Welsh Government, said it understands its responsibility to deliver for all in Wales, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

The news comes as the rail unions continue to be embroiled in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions with other train operators.

Wales’s deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport Lee Waters said: “This is great news and highlights how we do things differently in Wales, securing a fair pay deal via a progressive social partnership with unions that recognises the value of our rail workers.

“We strongly urge the UK Government to follow our lead by negotiating a pay settlement with unions in England so that further strike action and disruption for passengers and freight is avoided.”

James Price, Transport for Wales chief executive, said: “We are extremely pleased to have reached a deal with all our partners in the industry trade unions – Aslef, RMT, TSSA and Unite. We’re continuing to work in collaboration with our trade unions as we build our social partnership model offering benefits for all.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners involved in negotiations and also highlight the importance of supporting our workforce in this cost-of-living crisis.”

Natalie Feeley, regional organiser of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, said: “After sometimes negotiating in challenging circumstances, TSSA is pleased that we have been able to secure a good deal for our members.

“This is testament to the social partnership approach which we actively embrace and promote in all of our dealings with the company.”