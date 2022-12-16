A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of stealing from several shops in Pontypool.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested for multiple shoplifts in the town centre this evening (Friday, December 16).

Local officers have confirmed there will be increased patrols through the town centre over the next week in the lead up to Christmas.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Pontypool Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a female for multiple shoplifts in Pontypool Town this evening, she will now spend her evening in custody while the investigation continues.

“Patrols have increased and we will continue to be visible in the run up to Christmas.”