THE glitterball trophy is up for grabs this weekend as our Strictly stars battle it out in the ballroom in the 2022 grand final.

The beloved BBC dancing competition will return to its regular Saturday night slot following various schedule changes due to the World Cup.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will lead the grand final as the remaining stars perform three routines as they compete to be crowned champion.

Here's how you can tune into the glitz and glamour of another epic final.

Who will lift the Strictly glitterball trophy in Saturday's final? (BBC/PA)

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2022?

Strictly Come Dancing's final will air on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One.

Each couple will perform three dances- a routine of their own choosing, a judge's pick and a final show dance.

The final will air after the Weakest Link at 7.05 pm and will run until 9.55pm.

READ MORE: Every winner of Strictly Come Dancing as we enter the 2022 final

READ MORE: What is the Strictly curse and which celebrities have fallen to it?

Strictly final songs and dances revealed

Here are all the songs and dances that the four remaining finalists will be performing on Saturday night.

Helen and Gorka

Judges’ choice: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show dance: Shine by Emeli Sande

Fleur and Vito

Judges’ choice: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Hamza and Jowita

Judges’ choice: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Molly and Carlos

Judges’ choice: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce

Favourite dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show dance: Mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince

Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?





William Hill has released its odds on who will lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Hamza Yassin has become a public favourite, impressing week in week out, and we make him just 4/9 to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

“Helen Skelton has also impressed the judges and public, particularly recently, and she’s very much still in there fighting at 7/4 ahead of Molly Rainford (25/1) and Fleur East (40/1).”

Hamza Yassin - 4/9

Helen Skelton - 7/4

Molly Rainford - 25/1

Fleur East - 40/1

Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?





Who won Strictly in 2021? ( BBC/PA) (Image: BBC/PA)

Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was the show's first deaf contestant and the runaway favourite for the 19th series of the show.

Partnered with Giovanni Pernice, the couple made history with their emotional contemporary routine which featured 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community.

Since picking up the Glitterball trophy, Rose has filmed her last Eastenders episodes and will be presenting a brand new documentary for the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7.05pm on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One.