THE Strictly Come Dancing final is here but who will lift the 2022 glitterball trophy?

Our four remaining pairs will battle it out in the ballroom with an incredible three dances each this weekend.

Bookmakers William Hill has released its latest odds for which couple will be crowned this year's outright winner.

As you prepare to cheer on your favourite from the comfort of your sofa, here is the bookie's favourite to take the crown.

Who will win Strictly Come Dancing this year?





William Hill has released its odds on who will be named the champion in this year's grand final.

The cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin has been tipped as the 2022 winner, leading the final four on 4/9 odds.

The Sudanese-Scottish media personality is closely followed by Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton on 7/4.

Hamza Yassin - 4/9

Helen Skelton - 7/4

Molly Rainford - 25/1

Fleur East - 40/1

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Hamza Yassin has become a public favourite, impressing week in week out, and we make him just 4/9 to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

“Helen Skelton has also impressed the judges and public, particularly recently, and she’s very much still in there fighting at 7/4 ahead of Molly Rainford (25/1) and Fleur East (40/1).”

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2022?

Who will lift the Strictly glitterball trophy in Saturday's final? (BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing's final will air on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One.

Each couple will perform three dances- a routine of their own choosing, a judge's pick and a final show dance.

The final will air after the Weakest Link at 7.05 pm and will run until 9.55pm.

Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7.05pm on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One.