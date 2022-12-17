Live

Live: Crash on Malpas Road, Newport

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Malpas Road is closed after a crash.
  • Alleged badger baiting, and kids apparently cycling on frozen open water
  • Met Office issue latest weather warning
  • 18-year-old arrested for alleged racial slur said in Abergavenny
  • Driver arrested and vehicle seized for donuts in the snow
  • Crashes in Ebbw Vale
  • Stagecoach cancelling bus services
  • Met Office warning for ice in the Gwent area

