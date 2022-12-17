A GIRL was arrested last night after allegedly shouting racial slurs in a Welsh town centre.

The incident took place in Abergavenny Town Centre on December 16, and Gwent police reported in a tweet this morning, December 17.

The girl was said to have shouted racial slurs in the street.

The police warned that racial language that causes offence will not be tolerated.

Gwent Police tweeted: “An 18-year-old girl was arrested last night in Abergavenny Town Centre for shouting racial slurs in the street.

“Racism will not be tolerated and those who chose to use such language can expect to be arrested.”