IT COULD become easier to find help in Gwent if you are in desperate need because of mental health issues.

A new mental health 111 (option two) service has launched in the Gwent area, offering easier access to urgent mental health and well-being advice.

The telephone service, introduced in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board this month, is a new option via the NHS 111 phone line, where callers can press two to speak to a mental health advisor.

Free to call from a mobile, even when the caller has no credit left, or from a landline, the service is currently available seven days a week between 9am and midnight. By April 2023, it will become a 24-hour service.

The service’s specially trained mental health advisors are based at St Cadoc’s Hospital in Caerleon.

In life-threatening situations, the advice is always to call 999 or go to A&E.

Chris O’Connor, interim executive director of primary care for community and mental health, said the service is going to be a major help.

“It’s really exciting for us to be able to bring this service to the residents of Gwent," said Mr O'Connor.

"We know that now, more than ever, our local population need mental health and well-being support, and this new service will provide them with free, localised help and advice for urgent situations.”