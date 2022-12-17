THE Met Office has issued a new weather warning for rain covering much of Gwent.

Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to bring some travel disruption between tomorrow evening, all the way through Monday into Tuesday morning.

The warning covers the northern part of Newport and the north-western area of Gwent, covering Cwmbran, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale and Caerphilly. Monmouthshire looks to have got off lucky.

The Met warn there could be a potential of flooding risks and damage, particularly to homes and businesses.

Heavy rain is forecast in the coming days (Image: Met Office)

The Met say to expect for spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Get an hour-by-hour weather forecast for today in Newport by clicking here.