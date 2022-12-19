A NEW digital system allowing vital information about the health of pregnant women and their unborn babies to be shared much more quickly across Wales is being created.

Currently all health boards in Wales use different systems for maternity records – both digital and paper. The new system, being funded by a £7 million investment from the Welsh Government, will allow information to be shared much more quickly and efficiently and, it is hoped, could reduce potential complications.

The system, which will be rolled out over the next two to three years, will also give women more control over their own records and allow them to provide feedback through an app which will have records of all their discussions with health workers.

Wales’ chief nursing officer Sue Tranka said: “During the course of their pregnancy women will see several different midwives and doctors sometimes across different health boards, so having one all-Wales digital system will make that journey much smoother.

“It will also reduce bureaucracy and duplication, freeing up more time for those health professionals to focus on people.

Via the app we will be able to send pregnant women health advice, reminders for things like getting their flu jab as well as important personal medical messages.”