NEW pictures show the cold snap has left chunks of ice floating down the River Wye.

Our sister title the Hereford Times shared these photos sent in by reader Tony Cook of the icy water of the river in Hereford on Friday morning.

An icy top to the river Wye in Hereford. Picture: Tony Cook/Hereford Times Camera Club

Alan Broatch shared a similar view from the Hunderton Bridge area of the sheets over the top of the river.

Ice against canoes on the river Wye in Hereford. Picture: Alan Broatch/Hereford Times Camera Club

It comes after temperatures fell as low as minus nine in the county, according to the Met Office, with an even colder minus ten degrees in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The cold snap is set to draw to a close over the coming days, with highs of 13 degrees possible on Monday.

But that is after a yellow weather warning on Sunday.

Chunks of ice floating down the Wye isn't uncommon in cold weather, but it has been years since the river completely froze over.

Ken Joel, a member of the We Grew Up in Hereford Facebook group, shared this picture of the frozen river near the Old Bridge in Hereford.

The frozen river Wye in Hereford in the early 1960s. Picture: Ken Joel

The photograph, taken by his father, Frank Joel, predates the construction of the Greyfriars Bridge and is believed to date from the winter of 1962-1963, when the ice on the river was reported to be more than a foot thick, and strong enough to walk on.

The river Wye also froze in 1940 when a terrible tragedy occurred.

A frozen River Wye in Hereford, possibly in the 1880s

Five children aged around 10 were playing on the frozen River Wye when the ice gave way and the children were thrown into the river.

Four children were drowned but one survived, only because two people on the bank jumped into the river, pulled the girl out and took her to the nearby General Hospital.