THREE people in Gwent died with Covid-19 earlier this month, the latest weekly figures show.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show two more deaths recorded in Caerphilly county borough, and one in Torfaen.

The figures show a total of 655 people had died in Caerphilly by Friday, December 2 – up from 653 the week before.

And in Torfaen the total death figure was 382 – up from 381 the week before.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

There were no other death recorded anywhere else in Gwent over the same period.

According to the figures, 515 people in Newport have died with the infection since the start of the pandemic, along with 296 in Blaenau Gwent, and 295 in Monmouthshire.

This takes Gwent’s total death toll to 2,143.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.