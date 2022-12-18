WE'RE in for some big changes on the weather front - with the chance of snow this morning, before heavy rain hits and the temperature rises by a whopping ten degrees.
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for rain which comes into effect today, Sunday, at 6pm and runs right through to Tuesday.
There is a warning for flooding with potential for damage to be caused to businesses and homes.
Today might start off with a snow shower as the warmer air predicted to sweep across the UK really moves in.
Temperatures could rise from feeling like minus two degrees Sunday first thing and by Sunday night, it could be feeling like a barmy eight degrees – that’s a far cry from the minus four and fives experienced across the Newport area through the nights in the past couple of days.
One thing to take from today's weather, if you are heading out, take a rain coat…
Newport weather hour-by-hour for Sunday, December 18.
- 6am: cloudy, one degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain;
- 7am: cloudy with snow, one degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain;
- 8am: heavy rain, two degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain;
- 9am: heavy rain, two degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain;
- 10am: heavy rain, two degrees, 95 per cent chance of rain;
- 11am: heavy rain, three degrees, 95 per cent chance of rain;
- Midday: heavy rain, three degrees, 95 per cent chance of rain;
- 1pm: heavy rain, four degrees, 95 per cent chance of rain;
- 2pm: heavy rain, five degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain;
- 3pm: heavy rain, six degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain;
- 4pm: heavy rain, eight degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain;
- 5pm: rain, nine degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain;
- 6pm: rain, nine degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain;
- 7pm: mist, nine degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain;
- 8pm: drizzle, 10 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain;
- 9pm: heavy rain, 10 degree, 80 per cent chance of rain;
- 10pm: heavy rain, 11 degree, 90 per cent chance of rain.
