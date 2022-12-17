A MAN has been taken to hospital with 'very serious injuries' after an assault at a Gwent pub.

South Wales Police was called shortly before 11.20pm last night, Friday, December 16, to reports of an assault on a man at the Melrose Inn, St Mellons.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Miles asked for anyone with information to contact the police.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with very serious injuries," said Detective Miles.

“Two men, aged 32 and 33, have been arrested and are in police custody."

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it is urged to contact the police via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or 101 and quote reference 2200421348.