Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Isaac Michael Rees gave his parents a real surprise when he was born on November 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. He is the first child of Karl and Laura Rees, of Newport. Dad Karl said: "After being told throughout the pregnancy that we were going to have a baby girl, including three separate scans at two different hospitals - it turns out he was a baby boy! He now has a massive collection of pink clothes - even a lovely Christmas dress to wear on Christmas day!"

Dèja Sage Dibble was born on November 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 2oz. Mum and dad are Sam Wilson and Grant Dibble, of Pontypool, and her siblings are Jacob, 23, Alexei, 18, Keona, 15, Troy 13 and Eliana, eight.

Arwyn Onyx Chidzey was born on December 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 12oz. Mum and dad are Shanice Brown and Brandon Lee, Cwmbran, and his siblings are Charly-jo, five, Cobi, five, and Cai, three.