A DRUG driver was stopped by police and when officers went to check the vehicle they were astonished to find a one-year-old baby inside.

The driver failed a roadside drugwipe for cannabis.

The police stopped the vehicle on Newport's Queensway.

A photo shows the police pulling a black Ford to the side of the road.

Officers were clearly unhappy, tweeting a message finishing with an angry emoji.

Today at 4pm, police tweeted: "Vehicle stopped on Queensway, in Newport.

"The driver failed a roadside drugwipe for cannabis, plus they and a one-year-old baby in the vehicle."