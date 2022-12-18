A DRUG driver was stopped by police and when officers went to check the vehicle they were astonished to find a one-year-old baby inside.
The driver failed a roadside drugwipe for cannabis.
The police stopped the vehicle on Newport's Queensway.
A photo shows the police pulling a black Ford to the side of the road.
Officers were clearly unhappy, tweeting a message finishing with an angry emoji.
Today at 4pm, police tweeted: "Vehicle stopped on Queensway, in Newport.
"The driver failed a roadside drugwipe for cannabis, plus they and a one-year-old baby in the vehicle."
#OPLIMIT Vehicle stopped Queensway,Newport. Driver failed roadside drugwipe for Cannabis, plus 1 year old baby in vehicle 😡@gwentpolice #OPLIMIT pic.twitter.com/hRLOQXkaXG— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) December 18, 2022
