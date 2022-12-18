Our live feed has now finished.
- Driver drove at over 90mph with drugs under the seat of his son
- Woman arrested for shoplifting
- Road reopened after crash on Malpas Road
- Crash reported at 9.41pm
- Congestion warning
- Advice is to avoid the area
