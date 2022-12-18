A DRIVER was caught doing over 90mph on drugs with the drug under the seat of his ten-year-old child.
In an extraordinary circumstance Gwent Police described how a driver was going at over 90mph in wet and windy conditions on cannabis with his ten-year-old son in the car and drugs under the child's seat.
Police say the driver has been arrested and the son safeguarded.
The incident happened on the A465 at Abergavenny.
Earlier today a man was stopped for driving on cannabis while in Newport with his one-year-old baby in the car.
On the incident at Abergavenny, police tweeted: "A vehicle was spotted on the A465 Abergavenny driving at 90+mph in wet and windy conditions with a ten-year-old in the car.
"The driver was also under the influence of cannabis and had the drug under the seat of his child.
"The driver was arrested, the son safeguarded and social services have been made aware."
