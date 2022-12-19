A MONMOUTHSHIRE town has had issues with discoloured water this morning.

Welsh Water has confirmed that an area of Usk is affected by the issue.

Homes in the eastern side of the town – including around Chepstow Road, Monmouth Road and Castle Oak – have reported issues of discoloured water coming from the taps.

Residents have been advised to run their cold tap for “a few minutes” to flush the taps out and fix the issue.

The affected area in Usk. (Image: Welsh Water)

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We’re aware that customers in this area are affected by discoloured water.

“We anticipate all supplies will be restored by later this morning.

“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear the supply. It usually clears fairly quickly after a few minutes of flushing your taps through, but it may take around 45 minutes of running the tap before it clears.

“Avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

“Further updates will be provided when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”