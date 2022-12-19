THE 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina has been dubbed one of the greatest ever.

The latter, led by skipper and legend of the game Lionel Messi, eventually came out on top 4-2 on penalties following an exhilarating 3-3 draw in normal and extra time on Sunday, December 18.

That was the third time Argentina had gone on to lift the world's most famous trophy much to the delight of their fans and, of course, those who wanted to see Messi win the tournament.

And, just like the rest of us, it seemed that Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds enjoyed what unfolded on the grandest stage of them all.

During the match, Argentina had been 2-0 up through Messi and Angel Di Maria before a quick Kylian Mbappe double took the tie to Extra Time.

Then, Argentina found themselves 3-2 up through Messi again only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot to send the tie to a penalty shoot-out where Argentina would win.

All that led to the match being hailed as one of the greatest finals ever and it seemed as though Ryan, like many of us, didn't want it to end.

Taking to Twitter, the Deadpool star wrote: "My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop."

Ryan and friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over at Wrexham in early 2021.

Since then, the club has enjoyed phenomenal recognition worldwide through their ownership and the hugely-popular Welcome to Wrexham' documentary.

Earlier on at the World Cup, Ryan's home country of Canada also made its first appearance since 1986.

Unfortunately though, they crashed out in the group stage following defeats to Morocco, Belgium and Croatia.