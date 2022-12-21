A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to class A and class B trafficking charges.

Daniel Gough, 31, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, admitted supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property by having £3,170 cash.

The offences happened between December 13 and 14, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.

Gough is due to be sentenced at the crown court on January 5.