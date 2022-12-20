A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KINGSLEY MARVIN BORG, 28, of Kingfisher Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone at Corporation Road-Lysaghts Park, on June 16.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KAI ANDREWS, 21, of New Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without due care and attention on Chepstow Road on June 8.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

CATHERINE CHARD, 40, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after it was proved in her absence she drove without due care and attention on Chepstow Road on January 17.

She was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ISMAYEEL ALI, 42, of Stamford Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on October 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NUSRAT ALI, 35, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on June 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN ANDREWS, 62, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, on June 23.

LOWRI ANDREWS, 32, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Addison Way on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE BERRIDGE, 42, of Coniston Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on August 31.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.