A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to stalking, intentional strangulation and making threats to kill allegations.
Shane Marsh, 41, of Troy Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, denied the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The trial date is to be fixed.
Marsh was granted conditional bail.
