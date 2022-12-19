A MAN from Blaenau Gwent has been prosecuted after being caught on film taking part in the blood sport badger baiting.

Jordan Thomas, from Brynmawr, was prosecuted after his dog entered a badgers sett in pursuit of badgers known to be present.

In a joint operation by Natural Resources Wales and the National Wildlife Crime unit, Thomas was caught encouraging his dog to enter a badger sett.

Mr Thomas appeared before the Cwmbran Magistrates on December 14 and was charged with breaching the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

Whilst illegally trespassing on Tyr Ywen Farm in Abergavenny, Mr Thomas was captured on a trail camera and could be heard encouraging his dog to enter the sett and find the badger known to be present.

Trail footage from Gwent Police of Mr Thomas encouraging dog to enter the badgers sett. Video: Gwent Police

After pleading guilty, Mr Thomas was fined £495 in costs and surcharges and ordered that he be electronically tagged for a period of 12 weeks with a curfew between 8pm and 04.30am.

The magistrate noted that had there been any evidence that a badger had been harmed by Mr Thomas he would have received a custodial sentence.

PC Mark Powell, on secondment with Natural Resources Wales Industry Regulation team, said: “Badger baiting is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates effective partner agency collaboration and should remind people that wildlife and rural crime will not be tolerated.

Badger at Tyr Ywen Farm: Picture: Natural Resource Wales (Image: Natural Resources Wales)

“Police Forces across Wales are successfully working with Natural Resources Wales and the National Wildlife Crime Unit to investigate and prosecute those responsible for committing wildlife and rural crime.

“I welcome the sentence which includes a 12-week curfew, and hope that it will deter others from committing offenses in the future.”

To Report an environmental incident, please contact NRW’s incident communication line open 24/7, on 0300 065 3000.

To report an environmental crime please call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.