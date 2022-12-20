A PRIMARY school in Newport has received an outstanding report from the official school inspection body.

Jubilee Park Primary School received the report after Estyn inspectors made no recommendations and said the school should continue its improvement journey.

It was their first visit to the school since it was established five years ago. HM’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales is also inviting the school to prepare a case study on its work in relation to creating a culture of professional learning.

It will also develop an anti-racism curriculum which will be shared on the Estyn website.

Headteacher Catherine Place said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our recent Estyn inspection. It is testament to the care, support, and dedication of our staff. We are fortunate to have supportive parents and governing body.

“I am extremely proud of our children and their attitude to learning. It is a privilege to be the headteacher of this school.”

The many highlights from the overwhelmingly positive report included:

Senior leaders have worked highly effectively with staff and governors to establish a vision for the school, placing professional learning and engagement with research at the heart of its work since it opened

A strong culture of collaboration drives ongoing improvements to the curriculum, teaching and learning

That is evident in the school’s bespoke and agile curriculum that is responsive to pupils’ needs

High-quality classroom practice supports pupils of all abilities to immerse themselves in engaging, interesting learning activities.

A culture of promoting reading and quality literature supports the development of pupils’ literacy skills extremely well and teachers support pupils to develop very strong and worthwhile digital and numeracy skills

The inclusive nature of the school is evident across its work

The standard of pupil’s well-being is a strength of the school as is care support and guidance

Nearly all pupils leave the school extremely well prepared for the next stage of their education and the challenges of life

Councillor Deborah Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “I would like to thank the headteacher, her staff, governing body, pupils, and parents.

“There is clearly exceptional leadership at Jubilee Park Primary School but an inspection report like this is achieved by everyone working together to reach the same goals.

Elizabeth Thomas, chair of governors, added: “The governing body is delighted with the outcome of this inspection and would like to thank the headteacher, leadership team and all the staff for their steadfast commitment to the children in their care.

“We look forward to the continued success of the school, working in partnership with such supportive parents and the wider community.”