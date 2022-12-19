SEVERAL motorbikes have been stolen from self-storage containers in Newport.

Gwent Police have launched an investigation following reports of the burglary on Docks Way.

The burglary is thought to have taken place between 12.20am and 2.15am on Friday, December 2.

A number of motorbikes, along with fishing equipment, were taken from the two self-storage containers.

The bikes taken include:

A blue and black 2015 Yamaha YZF 250 with black wheels;

A red and white 2017 Honda CRF 110;

A green 2001 Kawasaki KX 65 with gold swingarm;

A 2020 KTM Mini SX 50;

An orange and black 2022 KTM SX 50 with a race bike number of 667;

A 2020 Husqvarna TC 50 with bike number 94;

A white and grey 2022 Husqvarna TE150i;

A PW 50 with Spiderman graphics kit;

And a dark green Cannondale trail neo 2 electric mountain bike.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of a burglary in Docks Way, Newport after several items were taken from two self-storage containers.

“A number of items, including fishing equipment and bikes were reportedly taken between 12.20am and 2.15am on Friday, December 2.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200405694.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”