A MAN is to go on trial after he denied affray, assault occasioning actual harm and assault by beating allegations.
Aaron Jones, 22, of Mitchel Troy Road, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth, pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
A provisional trial date of June 20 was set.
Jones was granted conditional bail.
