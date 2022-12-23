A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with drug dealing offences
Kane Watkins, 21, from Caerphilly, is accused of possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property in having £2,500.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on December 16.
Watkins, of Mountain View, Machen, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the crown court on January 16, 2023.
