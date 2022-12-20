Here are more of your pets getting into the Christmas spirit.
Angharad Walker sent in this picture of Nama meeting Santa for the first time. She said it was his third Christmas but his first not on the streets
Jackie sent in this picture of Flearoy as Mary
This is Cocobrock enjoying his festive glasses
Natalie Madley shared this picture of Pipin feeling festive
Natalie Madley sent in a picture of Bella getting into the Christmas spirit
Kerry Jones sent in this picture of Luna looking the part
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here