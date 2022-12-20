A Newport man has been charged with possession of class B and C drugs.
The 43-year-old was also charged with interfering with a vehicle.
He was arrested on Friday 16 December in the Newport area and was remanded into custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 19 December.
