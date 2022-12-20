A WOMAN has been in court after she was caught stealing mascara from a shop in Pontypool town centre.
Joanne Berry, 42, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 17 accused of multiple counts of shoplifting.
Berry pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop.
She admitted stealing two items of mascara from Wilkinsons in the town centre worth £21.98 on Friday, December 9, and then also admitted to shoplifting at Boots a week later – on Friday, December 16.
The defendant, of Market Street in Pontypool, was fined £40 for each offence, and was ordered to pay compensation of £21.98 for the theft of the mascara.
